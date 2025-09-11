MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 446 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

CBRE stock opened at $162.66 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $165.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

