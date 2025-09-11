MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 688 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,015,000 after purchasing an additional 189,514 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Gartner by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.89. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Barclays decreased their target price on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

