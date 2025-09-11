MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 8,324 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 627,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.