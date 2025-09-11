MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vontier Corporation $VNT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vontier worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 14.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

