MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 560.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,042,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

