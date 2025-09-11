MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,927 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $10,830,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,898,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 323.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.5%

DXC opened at $14.21 on Thursday. DXC Technology Company. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.60.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

