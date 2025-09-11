MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 149,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00. Following the sale, the director owned 986,261 shares in the company, valued at $121,803,233.50. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

