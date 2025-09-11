MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140,809 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in American International Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

