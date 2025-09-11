MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Hims & Hers Health worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 738,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,091,805.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,239.50. The trade was a 26.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,023,016.02. This represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,728 shares of company stock valued at $71,149,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

