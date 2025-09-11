MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 30,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $109.35 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $460,723.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,797.10. This trade represents a 70.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.