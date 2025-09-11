MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Position in Target Corporation $TGT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $1,614,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,589,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,897,000 after acquiring an additional 836,676 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Target by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of Target stock opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

