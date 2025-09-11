MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Teradata Corporation $TDC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Teradata by 23.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 150.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Teradata Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Teradata Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.73 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

