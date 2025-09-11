MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,917,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,898,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,986,000 after buying an additional 896,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,481,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,180,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.