MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

