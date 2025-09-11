MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $8 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,360,000. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,558 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

