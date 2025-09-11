MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Amdocs Limited $DOX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.8% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 26.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

