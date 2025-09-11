MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,442 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.9%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,014 shares of company stock worth $1,698,844 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

