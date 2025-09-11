MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923,016 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,565 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of ADT worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ADT alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 80.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.13.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.