MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,355,381 shares of company stock valued at $539,335,586. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $117.46 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

