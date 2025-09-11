MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Essent Group worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Essent Group by 330.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Essent Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Essent Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $319.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $404,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,050.48. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 247,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,315,426. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,950 shares of company stock worth $919,651. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

View Our Latest Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.