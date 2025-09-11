MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. $INFA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,045 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the first quarter worth approximately $30,108,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Informatica by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,607,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,957,000 after buying an additional 981,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after buying an additional 353,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Informatica by 1,222.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 332,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 307,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Informatica by 431.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 261,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,750,385.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,205.85. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,213,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 352,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,015.52. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,835 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,785 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFA. Wolfe Research lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -619.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business had revenue of $407.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

