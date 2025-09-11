MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in IREN Limited $IREN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,668 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.53% of IREN worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IREN in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its stake in IREN by 170.1% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IREN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on IREN from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on IREN from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 4.03. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

