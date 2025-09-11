MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.11. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.