MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,874 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

