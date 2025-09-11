MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 2,101 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,835,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 477.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,880,000 after acquiring an additional 654,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VRSN opened at $283.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.39 and a 200 day moving average of $267.54. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.62 and a 12 month high of $310.60.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total value of $541,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 496,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,354,455.84. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,680. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,499 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.