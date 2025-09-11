MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 2,479 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMBD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMBD opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

