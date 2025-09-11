MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 2,588 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF $SRET

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

