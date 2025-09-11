MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 2,795 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

