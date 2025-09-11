MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 3,775 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $210.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

