MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 48,757 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,757 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $85,498,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3,382.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,834 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,430,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,215,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

