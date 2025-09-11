Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Financial Comparison

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BOK Financial 15.80% 9.39% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and BOK Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $6.20 million $1.60 9.78 BOK Financial $3.48 billion 2.02 $523.57 million $8.35 13.22

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mission Valley Bancorp and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 BOK Financial 0 8 3 0 2.27

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $113.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.13%. Given BOK Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers accounts receivable loans, advanced restaurant financing loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, small business administration loans, and term loans; consumer loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services to other financial institutions. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

