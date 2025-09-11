Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $497,157,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 5,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,063,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,391 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $110,942,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,032,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,894,000 after buying an additional 1,246,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

