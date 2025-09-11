National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 206,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $31.93 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 367.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

