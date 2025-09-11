Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

