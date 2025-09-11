Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.23.

Oracle Stock Up 36.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $328.40 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 80.42%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,692,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

