Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $328.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average of $188.57. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 80.42% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

