Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,893 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.98% of Perdoceo Education worth $32,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,302.40. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 96,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,207. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,769. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.