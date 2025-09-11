Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB Holdings Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,295 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMB opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -221.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek purchased 8,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,737.88. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,601. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

