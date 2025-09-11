Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,360 shares of company stock valued at $33,317,922 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.85, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $82.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

