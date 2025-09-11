Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,954 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.16.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,993,861 shares of company stock worth $210,622,673. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of -92.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

