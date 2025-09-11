Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.88.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $312.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $321.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

