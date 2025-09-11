Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) versus Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Financial Analysis

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Rush Street Interactive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $3.19 billion 2.33 $336.00 million $3.96 22.36 Rush Street Interactive $924.08 million 5.21 $2.39 million $0.20 105.43

Profitability

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Street Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Light & Wonder and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 10.89% 71.17% 8.73% Rush Street Interactive 2.48% 16.53% 8.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Light & Wonder and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 4 6 2 2.69 Rush Street Interactive 0 2 8 1 2.91

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus target price of $104.11, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.05%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Risk & Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Rush Street Interactive on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment involves the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment focuses on the provision of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

