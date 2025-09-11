Service Corporation International $SCI Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Service Corporation International worth $32,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth about $334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 1,040.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 267,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Service Corporation International in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. Service Corporation International has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $632,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,692.80. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $4,295,577.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 295,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,602,851.44. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,082 shares of company stock worth $20,117,233. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

