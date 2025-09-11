Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) vs. VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV) Head-To-Head Contrast

VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VIPR and Severn Trent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIPR 0 0 0 0 0.00 Severn Trent 0 1 1 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares VIPR and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIPR N/A N/A N/A Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIPR N/A N/A N/A ($3.49) 0.00 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 42.90

This table compares VIPR and Severn Trent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VIPR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of VIPR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Severn Trent beats VIPR on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIPR

VIPR Corp. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of strategic nutraceutical and nutraceutical related products for personal consumption, apparel, and home applications. VIPR Corp. was formerly known as S2C Global Systems Inc. and changed its name to VIPR Corp. in August 2014. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

