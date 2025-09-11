Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price target (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 35.8%

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

SNPS opened at $387.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.99. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 467.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.