Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNPS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 target price (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $387.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $594.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.99. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,363,000 after acquiring an additional 231,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,725,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

