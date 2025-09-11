Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Cut to $630.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SNPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price target (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.
Synopsys Price Performance
In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,987,000 after purchasing an additional 182,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
