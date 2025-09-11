Synopsys’ (SNPS) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $525.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $625.00.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on SNPS. Citigroup lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 price target (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Down 35.8%

Insider Activity

Synopsys stock opened at $387.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.