Sysco Corporation $SYY Holdings Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,377 shares of company stock worth $7,361,490 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

SYY stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

