Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) vs. Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Head to Head Comparison

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Travis Perkins and Fastenal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A Fastenal 15.30% 32.33% 24.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travis Perkins and Fastenal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travis Perkins $5.89 billion 0.28 -$98.91 million N/A N/A Fastenal $7.55 billion 7.30 $1.15 billion $1.04 46.13

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than Travis Perkins.

Dividends

Travis Perkins pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fastenal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fastenal has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Travis Perkins and Fastenal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travis Perkins 0 0 0 1 4.00 Fastenal 1 8 4 1 2.36

Fastenal has a consensus target price of $46.82, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Fastenal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Fastenal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fastenal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastenal has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fastenal beats Travis Perkins on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; non-residential construction market; farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

